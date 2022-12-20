Israel, West accuse UN of not doing enough about Iranian drones in Ukraine

With talks over a nuclear deal being stuck and the anti-regime unrest continuing with no let-up, Iran finds itself more isolated on the world stage

It's a discussion that's keeping the United Nations busy: Is Iran supplying Russia with drones for use in its war against Ukraine? Israel, the European Union, and the United States are convinced it is and have accused the UN of not making enough of an effort to investigate the matter.

"Russia first started using Iranian drones toward the end of last summer. Ukraine duly reported the violation to the United Nations,” said Robert Wood, the deputy U.S. Ambassador to the UN.

“Other countries, including the United States, have since supplied the UN with additional information and analysis regarding this violation. We regret that the UN has not moved to carry out a normal investigation of this reported violation.”

Wood accused the UN secretariat of “apparently yielding to Russian threats” and of not carrying out the investigatory mandate it was given.

Britain also accused Russia of trying to get more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles from Iran. Earlier this month in a report to the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said officials from the world body were examining the available information and would provide results in due course.

Russia has denied its forces were using Iranian drones in Ukraine, and Moscow has said there is no mandate for UN officials to travel to Kyiv to investigate the origin of the drones being used in its war.

But Iran, on the other hand, has admitted that it supplied Russia with drones. However, it noted this was before the war, which Russia triggered last February. Tehran also made another argument, namely that transferring drones to Russia was not in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

According to Iran's UN envoy Saeed Iravani, the “related restrictions on Resolution 2231 have been terminated... and since then, the transfer of arms to or from Iran is no longer covered by Resolution 2231."

The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 from 2015 endorses the JCPOA negotiations on the nuclear program of Iran. It set out an inspection process and prepared for the removal of UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic. But with the talks between Tehran and international powers over its nuclear program being stuck amid the ongoing anti-regime protests in the Islamic Republic, Iran now finds itself more and more isolated on the international stage.