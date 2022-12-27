Analysis: Antisemitism – the world's oldest hatred still going strong

From January to November 2022, the Anti-Defamation League recorded over 510 incidents across the U.S. that were deemed antisemitic

If this year taught us anything, it was that antisemitism – often called the world’s oldest hatred – is still alive and prevalent in today’s world, even after 2,000 years of it.

A rise in antisemitic incidents and attacks across the United States, centuries-old antisemitic tropes perpetuated online by athletes, celebrities, and even politicians, and those opposed to Israel’s policies toward Palestinians conflating Judaism with the Israeli government. From January to November 2022, the Anti-Defamation League recorded over 510 incidents across the U.S. that were deemed antisemitic – a 68 percent increase compared to the same period in 2021.

These incidents ranged from antisemitic propaganda and vandalism to physical attacks against visibly Jewish people.

Perhaps most concerning is how mainstream antisemitic language has become online, and how some celebrities – most notably Kanye West – have fueled this rhetoric by passing it on to their millions of fans and followers.

In November, former U.S. president Donald Trump hosted West and known holocaust denier Nick Fuentes for a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago home, sparking outrage – especially among Jewish groups – and drawing condemnation from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: “There’s no place for these types of vile forces in our society and this is something that we are going to continue to deny, including Holocaust deniers.”

Earlier in December, the White House also hosted a roundtable to confront what Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff – who is Jewish – referred to as an “epidemic of hate.”

And with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict more polarizing than ever, Zionist Jews in the U.S. feel their views make them a prime target for antisemitism, as many antisemitic incidents are committed under the guise of anti-Zionism. On university campuses across the U.S., many Jewish students say they feel increasingly ostracized by their peers, sometimes regardless or irrespective of their views on Israel.

And it’s not only the U.S. that is plagued. Many other countries took significant steps this year to combat antisemitism within their borders.

After opening the first holocaust memorial exhibition in the Arab world in 2021, the United Arab Emirates is now working with Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center to include holocaust education in the national school curriculum. Earlier this year in January, Egypt’s first-ever official ceremony to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day was also held in Cairo.

This year saw a surge in antisemitism worldwide, and as humanity heads into 2023, it is more clear than ever that outreach and education to combat prejudice are critical.