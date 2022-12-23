Israeli, American security advisors hold joint meeting with defense officials

Iran's shipments of weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine comes under scrutiny as Israeli and US defense officials discuss regional and global threats

Israel’s National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata held a virtual meeting with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan on Thursday, bringing in “senior representatives from foreign policy, defense, and intelligence agencies” for the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group.

The meeting focused on Iran and the Iranian weapons used by Russia in its war with Ukraine, a readout by the White House said. These weapons include those used in attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The officials stated their commitment to “ensuring that Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon,” and discussed the sanctions placed on Tehran.

The US imposed more sanctions on Iran earlier in December in response to the violent crackdown and execution of protesters.

The statement said that the US was committed to countering Iran’s threats in the Middle East.

A video surfaced earlier this week showing US President Joe Biden admitting in a November rally that negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were "dead."

Ongoing military coordination and exercises also came into focus at the meeting.

American and Israeli defense officials “assessed means for enhancing Israel’s military and economic integration” in the Middle East.

This comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the US, where he repeated the accusation that Iran is sending weapons to Russia’s military.

Iran’s foreign ministry called these claims “groundless.”

While denied by the regime, the influx of these types of shipments are evidence of growing ties between Russia and the Islamic Republic.