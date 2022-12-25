At Christmas, Pope says world 'starving for peace'

'May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering,' says Pope Francis on Christmas Day

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine, adding the world was suffering from a "famine of peace," in his traditional Christmas Day message broadcast around the world.

The head of the Catholic Church addressed thousands of people gathered in St. Peter's Square, some of them holding Ukrainian flags, before delivering the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing ("to the city and the world").

A call to peace is traditionally the focus of the pope's message at Christmas, the holiday marking the birth of Christ, which he delivers from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica and is broadcast live worldwide.

Andreas SOLARO / AFP Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he delivers his Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on December 25, 2022.

The 86-year-old on Sunday first turned to "our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes." His speech came just hours after sirens sounded across Ukraine and a day after a Russian strike on the recently-liberated southern city of Kherson that killed several people.

"May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!" he said.

"Tragically, we prefer to heed other counsels dictated by worldly ways of thinking," he added, recalling "with sorrow" that "the icy winds of war continue to buffet humanity."

Francis also referenced numerous countries in difficulty this Christmas, whether due to conflict or another crisis - from Afghanistan to Yemen, Syria, Myanmar, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Lebanon and Haiti.