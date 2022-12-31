A year in color: How we will remember 2022

Twelve months of disruption, war, and spiraling cost of living; but also new beginnings, sporting glory and hope

December

AP Photo/Martin Meissner Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy with the golden ball trophy in his hand after the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France in Lusail, Qatar, December 18, 2022

Argentina won their third World Cup in an extraordinary final on December 18, beating France 4-2 on penalties in an incredible night of drama, high emotion and fluctuating fortunes. Two star players - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - delivered commanding performances on the biggest sporting stage of all.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi of California holding the Ukrainian flag behind Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as he addresses Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, the United States, December 21, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the United States on December 21, meeting with President Joe Biden and addressing a joint session of Congress. This was a landmark visit, his first foreign trip since the Russian invasion began in February.

NASA Still from the James Webb Telescope

The first full-color photo from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope showed the most detailed image of the early universe ever seen. The image depicted the 4.6 billion-year-old galaxy cluster named SMACS 0723.

November

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party's headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power with one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israel's history, following Israel's November 1 elections - the fifth vote since 2019. "We are on the brink of a very big victory," a smiling Netanyahu told cheering supporters at his Likud party election headquarters, his voice hoarse from weeks of campaigning.

AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez Damaris Ferrera holds her newborn baby, Damian Ferrera at Altagracia Hospital, which symbolically named him the 8 billionth inhabitant of the world, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, November 15, 2022.

A baby born somewhere in the world on November 15 was the Earth's 8 billionth person. "The milestone is an occasion to celebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity's shared responsibility for the planet," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

BILL INGALLS / NASA / AFP The Moon rising above NASA’s Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard, November 14, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the United States.

Third time's the charm: After two failed launches, NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon, marking the start of the space agency's new flagship program, Artemis.

October

Daniel LEAL / AFP Britain's then-prime minister Liz Truss delivers a speech announcing her resignation outside of 10 Downing Street in central London, England, on October 20, 2022.

After just 45 days in office – the shortest tenure of any British prime minister ever - Liz Truss resigned from her position on October 20. Several days later, Rishi Sunak won the Conservative Party leadership election to become party leader and prime minister.

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man Mourners weep as they pay tribute to the victims of a deadly accident during Halloween night festivities in Seoul, South Korea.

A crush killed some 153 people in a packed nightlife area in Seoul, South Korea. The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. on October 29, when a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events.

September

MARCO BERTORELLO / POOL / AFP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken in the Royal Hearse to Buckingham Palace in London, England, on September 13, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain died aged 96 on September 8, at her residence in Scotland, Balmoral Castle. The British flag was flown at half-mast at Windsor Castle in honor of the late monarch, and a 10-day mourning was declared in the UK.

AP Photo/Middle East Images, File Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Iran.

Nationwide unrest is sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year old woman who was in police custody for incorrectly wearing her hijab. Protestors from all walks of life took to the streets calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic in demonstrations led largely by women and in which 506 dissidents have been killed.

August

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel, in Gaza City, August 6, 2022.

Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group declared a truce late on August 9, after the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in over a year. Gazan officials said 44 Palestinians, almost half of them civilians and including children, were killed during the three-day clashes. Rockets launched from Gaza threatened much of southern Israel and sent residents in cities including Tel Aviv and Ashkelon to shelters.

Peter PARKS / AFP Pro-Beijing protesters rip up a U.S. flag after stamping on an image depicting the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a protest outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong on August 3, 2022 after Pelosi arrived in Taiwan.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on August 3, the highest-level U.S. visit in 25 years. Pelosi said it showed an unwavering American commitment to the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island, but China condemned it as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

July

Arun SANKAR / AFP People crowd inside Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo, on July 10, 2022.

A deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka sparked mass protests in the month of July, which forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. Violence across the country left nine dead and about 300 wounded, with thousands of protesters storming Rajapaksa's home and office, and the prime minister's official residence.

Nicolas Datiche/Pool Photo via AP People leave flowers and pay their respects to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe outside the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, September 27, 2022.

Former prime minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader in modern Japan, was fatally shot from close range with a homemade gun during a campaign rally on July 8, two days before a parliamentary election. Abe, the politician who dragged Japan out of deflation and dressed up as Super Mario to promote the Tokyo Olympics, was assassinated by a lone gunman.

BANDAR AL-JALOUD / SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / AFP Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) bumps fists with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Red Sea port of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 15, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden embarked on his first trip to the Middle East since taking office, visiting Israel on July 13-15. The president then made a historic direct flight from the Jewish state to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, de-facto ruler of the Gulf state. Bin Salman was previously seen as a "pariah" by the West, after the brutal killing of the dissident journalist Jamaal Khashoggi.

June

DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Two pro-choice demonstrators are surrounded by anti-abortion demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court on November 01, 2021 in Washington, DC, the United States.

The U.S. Supreme Court on June 27 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion. The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

AP Photo/Anupam Nath People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Gauhati, Assam state, India, on June 14, 2022.

Monsoon rains caused widespread flooding in northeastern Bangladesh and India, stranding nearly 6 million people and killing at least 19 people in Bangladesh in mid-June. The flooding in Bangladesh, described by a government expert as potentially the country's worst since 2004, was exacerbated by the runoff from heavy rain across Indian mountains.

May

MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP A woman looks at a memorial for the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S.

A teenage gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in late May. It was the deadliest U.S. school shooting in almost a decade, and many more children were wounded. Police waited more than an hour, while some children called for help, before storming the classroom and killing the shooter.

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi TV anchor Khatereh Ahmadi bows her head while wearing a face covering as she reads the news on TOLO NEWS, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 22, 2022.

Afghanistan's Taliban government ordered women on May 7 to cover their faces in public. A decree from the group's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, said that if a woman did not cover her face outside home, her father or closest male relative would be visited and face potential prison or firing from state jobs.

April

JACK GUEZ / AFP Israelis light candles at the site of a shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in the center of Tel Aviv.

A Palestinian attacker killed three people at a bar in the major Israeli city of Tel Aviv in early April. Hundreds of security officers, assisted by a helicopter with a spotlight, combed the streets for hours while residents were told to stay indoors. The officers later found the suspected shooter hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv, killing him in an exchange of fire.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) speaks to media in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, on April 4, 2022.

The small town of Bucha outside Kyiv was retaken by the Ukrainian army in early April, after over a month of Russian occupation. Images from Bucha, where bodies of civilians were found lying in the street and in multiple mass graves, shocked the world, which named it the "Bucha massacre."

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool, File Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, U.S.

On April 7, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the first black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. She celebrated the historic moment with a declaration that "anything is possible" in America and a reference to fulfilling the dreams of slaves.

March

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello Will Smith (R) hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in California, U.S.

Will Smith smacked Oscar presenter Chris Rock in the face on March 27, after the host made a comment about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, He accepted his first Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard" roughly 45 minutes later. The episode upstaged the rest of the 3-1/2 hour show, and became one of the most memorable moments in Academy Awards history.

AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov, File Mariana Vishegirskaya stands outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.

The Russian army advanced into the port city of Mariupol in Ukraine's Donetsk region. The siege of Mariupol was accompanied by mass shelling of civilian targets, including a drama theatre used as a shelter by local residents and a maternity hospital. In late March, the city's mayor Vadym Boychenko said in a televised address that "we are in the hands of the occupiers." The last stronghold of the Ukrainian resistance in the city, Azovstal steel plant, defended by over two thousand fighters of the Azov regiment surrendered later in May.

February

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko Vanessa James and Eric Radford, of Canada, compete in the pairs short program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 18, 2022, in Beijing, China.

China's capital Beijing hosted the 2022 Winter Olympics, becoming the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympics and Winter Olympics.

Aris Messinis / AFP Helena, a 53-year-old teacher, stands outside a hospital after the shelling of the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially announced a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine. Russia invaded its neighbor, launching the biggest assault on a European state since World War II, and caused millions to flee.

January

AP Photo/LM Otero, File A stained glass window that once had bullet holes is now repaired at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, United States.

In early January, Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas was held hostage for nearly 12 hours, ending with the perpetrator being shot dead by tactical officers from the FBI Hostage Rescue team. The assailant initially took four people hostage, including the rabbi.

WILLIAM WEST / AFP Novak Djokovic looks at his racquet during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open at the Melbourne Park tennis center in Melbourne, Australia, January 12, 2022.

World No. 1 tennis champion Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia following a legal case regarding his Covid-19 vaccination status, preventing his participation in the 2022 Australian Open.