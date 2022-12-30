From Russia's war in Ukraine to unrest in Iran, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and more of the most newsworthy stories from this past year

Check out the stories from 2022 that we think were the most important and interesting – from Russia’s war in Ukraine to the unrest in Iran, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and more of the most newsworthy stories from this past year.

Israel

Terror wave

Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90 Israelis light candles at the scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff street, central Tel Aviv, Israel.

A string of unanticipated, nationalistic attacks that have plagued Israel throughout the year sparked in March when 11 Israelis were killed within a week. Though considered a terror wave by Israelis, Palestinians considered these attacks as exceptions to the norm; people at their breaking points snapping at the status quo.

Israel's Iron Dome vs. 1,000+ rockets

Attia Muhammed/Flash90 A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad at Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022.

A three-day barrage of rockets fired from Gaza by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad highlighted Israel's impressive Iron Dome, which managed to intercept a majority of more than 1,000 rockets fired, saving the Jewish state billions of dollars and prompting interest from foreign buyers.

Shireen Abu Akleh killing deemed 'collateral damage'

Four months after Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in May during an Israeli raid into the West Bank, the Israeli army said she was most likely killed by a bullet fired by its own forces, despite widespread outcry that she was deliberately targeted.

"We are very sorry for this tragic loss of life. It is very important for the Israeli army that collateral damage does not happen and we are very clear about the (importance of) freedom of the press," said an Israeli military source at the time.

Israel approaching 10 million inhabitants

Hadas Parush/Flash90 People at Bugrashov Beach in Tel Aviv watch the military airshow on Israel's 71st Independence Day, May 9, 2019

As of late September, Israel's population was estimated at 9,593,000 and is expected to reach the 10 million mark by the end of 2024, 15 million by 2049, and 20 million by the end of 2065.

Israel, Lebanon reach historic maritime border deal

After years of on-and-off negotiations, Israel and Lebanon – who are technically at war – reached a U.S.-brokered agreement to demarcate their maritime border, allowing both countries to benefit from hydrocarbons and natural gas exploration.

Deadly year for Israelis, Palestinians

IDF spokesperson unit Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

Deadly terror attacks and near-daily clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants throughout 2022 led to the deadliest year for Israelis and Palestinians since 2015 – with 31 people killed as a result of Palestinian attacks and 167 Palestinian deaths from Israeli fire in the West Bank.

Saudi-Israeli normalization a 'matter of time'

AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File An honor guard member is covered by the flag of Saudi Arabia in Washington, the United States.

Senior diplomatic officials shared with i24NEWS in early December that the Gulf state was looking to normalize relations with Israel, but that it will take time, in what would be a game-changing development in the region and would follow the 2020 Abraham Accords that saw normalization between the Jewish state and a handful of Arab countries.

Record year for immigration to Israel

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 Ukrainian Jewish immigrants arrive at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, as part of aliyah from Ukraine, on February 20, 2022.

2022 was a record year for immigration to Israel, with the arrival of 70,000 new immigrants from 95 different countries, most of them coming from Ukraine and Russia amid the Russian invasion of its neighbor.

Ukraine war

‘Ghost of Kyiv’

Days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, videos circulated across social media of an ace Ukrainian fighter pilot taking on Russian jets who was said to down six of Moscow’s aircraft within the first 30 hours of the war – a folktale hero whose existence has since been deemed a myth, but for many in the war-torn country, the "Ghost of Kyiv" legend continues to stand as a symbol of hope.

Russia says Ukraine must accept ‘realities’

AP Photo/LIBKOS Ukrainian soldiers run to help people in an apartment house on fire in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has led to the largest outbreak of fighting in Europe since World War II, and it continues to escalate. Over 42,000 people have been killed and approximately 14 million displaced, according to estimates, in a war that has disrupted global energy markets and caused worldwide food shortages.

Offbeat stories

Passover, Easter, Ramadan overlap for first time in 33 years

April 17th marked the first time in 33 years that the Jewish holiday of Passover, the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, and the Christian holiday of Easter fell on the same date in the calendar.

Click here for the triple holiday.

Israel replaced with ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories’ on World Cup ticket site

Mohamed Ali Abdelwahid/AFP The official match ball for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against the Doha skyline, April 1, 2022.

In the leadup to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Israeli soccer fans looking to reserve tickets online couldn't find Israel on the list of countries for several hours, and were instead offered "Occupied Palestinian Territories" as their location.

Mourning Queen Elizabeth II

OLI SCARFF / AFP A person sticks a leaflet promoting an anti-monarchy protest for the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, to a lamp post in Brixton, south London, England, on September 16, 2022.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 drew condolences from across the globe, but feelings were more nuanced among the United Kingdom's general public, as her passing stoked a mix of emotions that ranged from grief and sadness to mockery and joy.

Photos of Israel from space

International Space Station Commander Samantha Cristoforetti sent a message to Israel in October punctuated with a "Shalom," featuring a series of snapshots of the country taken from space, featuring the Haifa and Tel Aviv metropolitan areas as well as the Dead Sea.

Humanity hits 8 billion mark

A baby born in the Dominican Republic on November 13 was the eight-billionth person in the world, in what the United Nations called a "milestone in human development," attributing it to public health, nutrition, personal hygiene, and medicine.

Kanye West's downfall

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File Kanye West in Beverly Hills, California, the United States.

Kanye West, one of the most successful musicians of all time, ended his year at the center of several scandals involving controversial, antisemitic social media posts and his praise for racist figures – like Hitler – leading to top brands dropping him and his Jewish fans finding themselves in a dilemma.

World Cup controversy

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar A worker walks past a billboard announcing the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

The spectacle that was the 2022 FIFA World Cup – electrifying upsets, Argentina’s storybook ending, Arab unity – some of the top stories that made it so unique were also overshadowed by criticisms of Qatar using the mega soccer event to “sportswash” its tainted image. But others weren’t so quick to chastise the host country, and instead pointed to the immediate and potential long-term effects of peace that resulted from what many considered to be the best World Cup ever.

Important stories

Iran protests spark talks of revolution

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes People protest in solidarity with women in Iran.

Unrest in Iran continues to grip the Islamic Republic as protests sparked by the September death of Mahsa Amini have sparked talks of revolution. Led largely by women and posing one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical regime since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the protests have prompted international condemnation, diplomatic isolation of Tehran, worldwide solidarity for women's and social rights in Iran, hundreds of protestors dead, tens of thousands arrested, and a handful executed in the crackdown.

15 years of Hamas in Gaza

AP Photo/Adel Hana Masked militants from the military wing of Hamas march with their weapons and wave their flags as well as Palestinian flags, in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip.

June 14 marked 15 years since the radical Islamic movement Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip, an internal Palestinian conflict that also had major implications on the entire region and, in particular, on Israel.

U.S. abortion ruling

AP Photo/Susan Walsh Protesters on both sides of the abortion issue gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, the United States.

U.S. justices overturned the landmark 1973 "Roe v Wade" decision that enshrined a woman's right to an abortion and said individual states can permit or restrict the procedure themselves, a seismic ruling that shredded half a century of constitutional protections on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life.

Uvalde Mass shooting

The United States is still in shock over the shooting rampage of a teenage gunman who killed 19 young children, two adults, and wounded 17 others, at an elementary school in Texas, prompting widespread condemnation of American gun policy and vows to end the nation's cycle of mass shootings.

Cost-of-living crisis driving extreme poverty

AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph A man breaks rocks into gravel for construction sites in the Kenscoff neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 24, 2022.

According to the UN Development Program, the global cost-of-living crisis as of July was driving an additional 71 million people in the world’s poorest countries to extreme poverty, blaming the war in Ukraine for slamming those in sub-Saharan Africa, the Balkans, Asia, and elsewhere.

Taliban treatment of Afghan women

Following the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Islamist Taliban movement took control of the country, and while it "reassured" that "women's rights would be respected," they quickly rolled back the limited progress that Afghan women had been working towards for decades, most recently being banned from attending university and from working for NGOs.