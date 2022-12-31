Revelers enjoy renewed New Year parties after Covid hiatus

While Covid continues to cause dismay, countries have largely dropped quarantine requirements and visitor restrictions that limited travel and mass gatherings

Revelers in major cities across the Asia-Pacific region ushered in the first new year without Covid restrictions since the pandemic began in 2o20.

While the deadly virus continues to cause dismay – particularly in China, which is battling a nationwide surge after easing “zero-Covid” measures – countries have largely dropped quarantine requirements, visitor restrictions, and testing that limited travel and mass gatherings.

But as 2023 approaches, celebrations are plenty, including at Beijing’s Great Wall and Shanghai’s Disneyland. In Australia’s Sydney, more than one million crowded the city’s waterfront for a multi-billion-dollar celebration based around the themes of diversity and inclusion, AP News reported.

The Pacific nation of Kiribati was the first country to greet the new year, with the clock striking midnight an hour ahead of its neighbors, including New Zealand. In Auckland, people celebrated with a countdown and fireworks in New Zealand’s largest city, where Covid forced quiet streets a year ago.

Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar announced a suspension of its normal four-hour curfew in the country’s three biggest cities so residents can celebrate, to the skepticism of dissidents who urged people to avoid public gatherings.

In Ukraine, the last day of the year was marked by Russia’s brutal war, as people returned to Kyiv despite a volley of Russian strikes on the capital, leaving millions without electricity. No big celebrations are expected and a curfew will be in place as the clock rings in the new year.

Saturday’s missile barrage killed at least one man and wounded 20 others, officials said, with attacks also reported in the southern Mykolaiv and western Khmelnytskyi regions. Yet across the capital, residents wary from 10 months of war said they had no intention of changing their party plans.