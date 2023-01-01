Analysis: 2023 — a new global strategic equation

Which global flashpoint will be in the spotlight in 2023? What's certain is that the Middle East is no longer the most critical conflict zone

With the disturbing emergence of friction points worldwide, the question arises: Who will make headlines in the coming year. Will it be Kyiv, Tehran or Taiwan in the spotlight in 2023? What's certain is that the Middle East is no longer the most critical conflict zone bearing on the planet's overall stability.

The United States and Europe are increasingly distancing themselves from any direct involvement in the inextricable imbroglio of alliances and misalliances, of latent or endemic conflicts, with which this region of the world is infested. The Israeli-Palestinian antagonism is only one of many conflicts, pitting not only nations but also tribes and clans, religious tendencies and ethnic groups with irrational and ancestral hatreds.

With the Abraham Accords, a relative appeasement seems to be taking place. That's at least the opinion of the United States and Europe, who are either mistaken or prefer to blind themselves to the fact that the Abraham Accords are, in fact, only a redistribution of the cards in the heart of an ongoing game — the one being played out between Sunnis and Shiites. That is the dream of all Muslim leaders, each aspiring to become the supreme leader of Islam.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) speaks to media in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

This political disinterest of the Westerners, with U.S. President Joe Biden at its head, is manifested by the desire to negotiate with Tehran at all costs to avoid a warlike confrontation — especially since the outbreak of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Although, there too, NATO forces are opposed to any intervention. At the same time, Europe is suffering from an unprecedented energy and food shortage not seen since World War II — a shortage that is the harbinger of a global economic crisis. Does this mean that all attention is focused on Kyiv? It has been until now.

But at the end of 2022, Tehran's foray into the Russian aggression changed everything. The establishment of a "corridor of evil" running from the Persian Gulf to Moscow and St. Petersburg, via the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, suddenly links Russia to China, both physically and economically, via India. The Russian-Iranian defense and cooperation agreement, and this free trade corridor that escapes controls and sanctions, erect a united block that stretches from Moscow to Beijing, a sort of strategic giant that does not hide its territorial ambitions, concerning as much Ukraine as Taiwan. The only difference is that the United States is firmer and more willing to act to protect Taiwan. This confirms the American priority given to the Chinese problem.

ATTA KENARE / AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a joint press conference with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts following their summit in Tehran, Iran.

Should we be happy that Israel and its neighbors are now second, or even third, in terms of global security concerns? Since it is involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, should we expect Iran to become the enemy of the West and not just of Israel and Saudi Arabia? Unfortunately, no. For, if it is true that the Middle East is no longer the main threat to planetary security, the instability of the world endangers the entire Middle East. The roles are reversed. In the lead - followed by Egypt and Jordan - Lebanon is suffering the economic and food repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, throwing these countries into destabilizing chaos that affects the rest of the region. And then, the Chinese danger becomes more apparent. The United States is withdrawing more and more from the Middle East, the Russians as well, because of the war in Ukraine, and the Europeans are exemplary in their passivity. All of them are serving the Middle East on a platter to China, whose designs on the Arab world are an extension of a spectacular Chinese expansion on the African continent.

Taiwan could become a stakeholder in a Sino-American conflict. Israel would be involved in spite of itself because of the Tehran-Beijing axis. This scenario is no longer so improbable, since Iran's involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has put the Middle East back in the grip of the superpowers.