Iranian held in Germany suspected of chemical terror plot

The 32-year-old Iranian was 'suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence threatening the security of the state'

An Iranian man has been arrested in western Germany suspected of preparing an "Islamist attack" using cyanide and ricin, police and prosecutors said Sunday.

Munster police and the Dusseldorf prosecutors' office said in a press release that officers searched a residence in the town of Castrop-Rauxel for "toxic substances" intended to carry out an attack. Ricin is one of the most toxic biological agents known, according to the U.S. CDC, and has been designated as a Schedule 1 chemical warfare agent.

The 32-year-old Iranian was "suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence threatening the security of the state by obtaining cyanide and ricin with a view to committing an Islamist attack," said investigators.

Investigators raided the person's residence around midnight, with many wearing protective suits during the blitz. According to German news Die Welt, evidence was brought to a decontamination point.

Another person was arrested during the operation and taken into custody, they added. The main suspect will be presented in the coming days to an investigating judge ahead of possible pre-trial detention, they said.

Germany has been targeted in recent years by several Islamist attacks, including a 2016 truck attack on a Christmas market, that killed 12 people and left dozens injured. A 13th victim died five years later having suffered serious injuries in the assault.

At the end of October, Iran warned Germany against designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization a day after Berlin announced that the move was being considered.