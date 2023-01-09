American Airlines drops flights Miami-Tel Aviv route

'We will continue to operate daily service to Tel Aviv from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK),' American Airlines says in a statement

American Airlines has discontinued its route between Israel's coastal central city of Tel Aviv and the United States' Miami.

"As part of the continuous evaluation of our network, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to discontinue its Miami (MIA) – Tel Aviv (TLV) service effective March 24, 2023," an American Airlines spokesperson stated, without further explanation.

"We will continue to operate daily service to Tel Aviv from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK). We’re proactively reaching out to customers affected by these changes to offer alternate travel arrangements."

The flights will be pulled from the schedule this weekend, according to aviation news networks, offering rebooking options for those who purchased flights.

The 6,603-mile flight route was launched only in June of 2021 and offered initially on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Some are calling the move surprising as it was increased to daily at the end of October.

"The initial reception was very strong, but it has actually grown that much more. That is the principal driver of us going to daily service," said American's vice president of the Miami hub, in an interview with ABC10 News, regarding the upgrade.

However, the flight was operated only by a Boeing 787-8, with just 20 business class seats and 234 seats. The flight also faced competition with El Al, which offers a Boeing 787-9, with 35 premium economy recliners and a remaining 183 seats.