Egypt a key stop on Chinese foreign minister’s African trip

Completing al-Sisi's project will rely mainly on China and whether Beijing believes it is worth investing so much in Cairo and its faltering economy

China's new foreign minister Qin Gang is rounding off his trip to Africa at perhaps his most important stop: Egypt - with whom Beijing has signed a multi-billion dollar deal to help construct a new administrative capital 27 miles east of Cairo.

Egypt is sinking in foreign debt, including over $7 billion it owes to China. Since October, the devaluated Egyptian pound has lost 35 percent of its value against the dollar.

Qin’s trip is important because Egypt needs China's investments and tourists to bring in the cash. A point made by Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Hassan Shukri.

“We look forward to increasing the number of tourists,” he said, noting that “Egypt welcomes Chinese tourists, providing them with all means of comfort and security, as well as allowing them to enjoy what Egypt offers them by embracing a third of the world's monuments and the ancient Egyptian civilization.”

In their discussions, Qin and Shukri also discussed Egypt's neighbor Israel and its new right-wing government.

“Recently, tense situations have escalated on both sides, and we are deeply concerned about that. We call on the concerned parties to adhere to the relevant United Nations resolutions related to the Palestinian issue and to preserve the historical status quo of Al-Quds Al-Sharif,” the Chinese foreign minister said.

Rising food and fuel prices caused by the war in Ukraine have hit Egypt hard. Still, the $59 billion Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi is investing in his new administrative capital is seen by many as a massive vanity project.

The tallest skyscraper in Africa, a pentagon-style military headquarters, a magnificent new presidential palace, and a vast national soccer stadium are unlikely to help alleviate widespread poverty or significantly relieve congestion in overpopulated Cairo.

But even completing the project will rely mainly on China and whether Beijing believes it is worth investing so much in Cairo and its faltering economy.