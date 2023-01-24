'The capacity of the planet to maintain our standard of living is reducing as ecosystems collapse'

The world is the closest it has ever been to total annihilation – a dire warning on Tuesday from scientists behind the Doomsday Clock.

Now standing at 90 seconds to midnight, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists moved the metaphorical clock 10 seconds ahead, citing climate change as one of the threats.

“There is another battle we must end, our suicidal war against nature. The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders in September 2022.

The scientists also cited a heightened danger of nuclear war.

“If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without question use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a widely criticized address also in September of last year.

“Humanity is just one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,” Guterres said a month prior.

The symbolic tracker of how close the world is to complete destruction is now the closest to midnight it was ever been. The closer the hands are to midnight, the closer the scientists behind the move believe humanity is to a self-made catastrophe.

For the past 75 years, every January, the Bulletin updates the clock based on the risks posed by nuclear threats, climate change, bioweapons, and the unforeseen consequences of disruptive technological development.

“What keeps me awake at night is neither climate change nor nuclear weapons in and of themselves,” said Paul Ingram, an expert on existential threat at Cambridge University in England.

“It’s the combination of all these threats emerging together and impacting upon one another. So the risk of nuclear war rises as climate change kicks in because states compete for dwindling resources and the capacity of the planet to maintain our standard of living is reducing as ecosystems collapse.”

At its launch in 1947, the clock was set for seven minutes to midnight. When the Cold War ended in 1991, it was moved to 17 minutes – a sign that the world could breathe for a moment.

But since 2020, the clock has been set to 100 seconds to the apocalypse, the closest thus far – until this year.