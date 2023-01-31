Azerbaijan security forces arrest 7 people from Iranian 'espionage network'

The arrests come less than a week after a security official was killed and two guards were wounded at the Azeri embassy in Tehran

Azerbaijan security forces arrested seven people on Tuesday in connection to an Iranian "espionage network," the latest development in worsening tensions between Baku and Tehran.

According to the Turkish news site Anadolu Agency, Azeri security forces have started a "massive" operation against spies connected to the Islamic Republic since Tuesday morning. The arrests came less than a week after the head of security at the Azeri embassy in Tehran was killed and two guards were wounded in a shooting attack.

Despite Tehran saying that the shooter was motivated by “personal reasons,” Baku labeled it a terrorist attack and ordered an evacuation of the diplomatic mission’s staff.

The Caucasus state has been facing escalating tensions with its regional neighbor Iran, particularly over Baku's warming of ties with Tehran's rival Israel. Israel has had an embassy in Baku since the early 1990s, and the Azeri parliament last November passed a law paving the way for the country to open its first embassy in Tel Aviv – where Azerbaijan already has trade and tourism offices.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev also recently signed a presidential decree appointing Baku’s first envoy to Israel, and has hailed strong ties with the Jewish state – words that have been supported by actions. Israel has recently become a major military backer of Azerbaijan, including diplomatic support in its standoff with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan also supplies some 40 percent of Israel’s oil imports.

Last year, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian accused Jerusalem of establishing a military presence and secret alliance with Baku, which it rejected. But Tehran mounted large-scale military exercises along their shared border, prompting Aliyev to respond by posing for photographs with Israeli kamikaze drones, which are made in Azerbaijan.