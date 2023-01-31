Moscow's refusal 'threatens the viability of U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control,' says Washington

The United States said Tuesday that Russia was not complying with New START – the last remaining arms control treaty between the world's two main nuclear powers, as tensions soar over the Ukraine war.

Responding to a request from Congress, the State Department faulted Russia for suspending inspections and canceling talks, but did not accuse its Cold War rival of expanding nuclear warheads beyond agreed limits.

"Russia is not complying with its obligation under the New START Treaty to facilitate inspection activities on its territory," a State Department spokesperson said, charging that Moscow's refusal "threatens the viability of U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control," AFP reported.

"Russia has a clear path for returning to full compliance. All Russia needs to do is allow inspection activities on its territory, just as it did for years under the New START Treaty, and meet in a session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission," he continued, referring to the formal talks set up under the treaty.

"There is nothing preventing Russian inspectors from traveling to the United States and conducting inspections."

Moscow announced in early August that it was suspending U.S. inspections of its military sites under New START, and that it was responding to American obstruction of inspections by Russia, a charge denied by Washington.

Diplomacy between the two powers has ground to a bare minimum over the past year as Washington leads a drive to punish Russia economically and arm Ukraine with billions of dollars in weapons as it fights back an invasion from Moscow.