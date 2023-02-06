English
UN chief fears world headed for 'wider war' over Ukraine-Russia

Sergei Supinsky/AFPUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) in Borodianka, outside Kyiv, Ukraine.

'The prospects for peace keep diminishing. The chances of further escalation and bloodshed keep growing. I fear the world is sleepwalking'

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday warned nations that the likelihood of further escalation in the Ukraine-Russia conflict means the world is heading toward a “wider war.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres laid out his priorities for the year in a gloomy speech to the United Nations General Assembly that focused on Russia’s invasion, climate change, and extreme poverty: “We have started 2023 staring down the barrel of a confluence of challenges unlike any in our lifetimes.”

He pointed to how top scientists and security experts moved the “Doomsday Clock” to just 90 seconds to midnight last month – the closest it has ever been to signaling the end of humanity – and said he was taking it as a warning sign.

“We need to wake up and get to work,” he urged.

Topping his list of urgent issues was Russia’s war in Ukraine, which is approaching its one-year anniversary.

“The prospects for peace keep diminishing. The chances of further escalation and bloodshed keep growing,” he said. “I fear the world is sleepwalking into a wider war. I fear it is doing so with its eyes wide open.”

Guterres references other threats to peace, from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Africa’s Sahel region, and Haiti.

“If every country fulfilled its obligations under the (UN) Charter, the right to peace would be guaranteed,” he continued, added: “It’s time to transform our approach to peace by recommitting to the Charter – putting human rights and dignity first, with prevention at the heart.”

