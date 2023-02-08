'The Syrian regime only allows humanitarian aid from organizations affiliated with it. Anyone who cooperates with our organization is regarded as a terrorist'

Syrians living abroad who want to help victims of Monday’s devastating earthquake say they are worried that donations won’t reach those who need them due to deep political divisions in the war-torn country.

The 7.8-magnitude quake that hit Turkey and Syria toppled apartment blocks, wrecked hospitals, ruined infrastructure, and has left thousands of people injured or homeless, apart from the over 12,000 others reported dead. In Syria, the death toll was most recently at 2,992, including 1,730 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets volunteer organization.

Molham Volunteering Team, a Syrian NGO active in the northwest, has already collected more than $1.7 million via an Instagram campaign. However, its success prompted complaints on social media that contributions were not reaching Syrians in regions under the control of President Bashar al-Assad.

“Our team is prohibited from working in the government-controlled areas,” Atef Nanoua, a co-founder of Molham Team, told Reuters.

“The Syrian regime only allows humanitarian aid from organizations affiliated with it,” he continued. “Anyone who cooperates with our organization is regarded as a terrorist.”

Some 80 percent of the donations came from people in Europe, the United States, and Australia, Nanoua noted. But some Syrians fear such charity will end up going to Assad’s government.

"Syrians abroad don't feel confident about sending donations to organizations that work under the control of President Assad despite the dire need," said Malath Alzoubi, a Syrian who lives in London.

Assad’s regime has long been opposed to a humanitarian operation that has delivered aid to Syria from Turkey since 2014, saying assistance should be delivered via the Syrian capital Damascus. On Wednesday, the road leading to the only humanitarian aid border crossing between Turkey and Syria became accessible after it was damaged by the earthquake, a United Nations official told CNN News, assuring that aid would begin moving Thursday.