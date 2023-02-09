‘Keep strumming the guitar, Mr. Waters, that suits you better than lecturing the Security Council on how to do its job’

Pink Floyd founder and musician Roger Waters spoke to the UN Security Council on Wednesday at Russia's invitation and called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Moscow had convened the Security Council to discuss the transfer of weapons from Western countries to Ukraine. After praising Vladimir Putin and his opposition to Western arms supply to Kyiv in an interview, Russia asked Waters to speak at the UN.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1623397005413306372

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya hailed the musician for his "very precise analysis of events" and considered him "one of the most prominent activists in the contemporary anti-war movement."

In contrast, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya recalled that Pink Floyd had been banned from performing in the Soviet Union after condemning the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

"It's ironic, not to say hypocritical, that Mr. Waters is now trying to cover up another invasion,” the diplomat said.

"How sad for his former fans to see him agree to be the messenger of Russian lies and propaganda," he added.

"Keep strumming the guitar, Mr. Waters, that suits you better than lecturing the Security Council on how to do its job," the ambassador concluded.

Waters has also been known for many years for his anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic positions, and his activism in favor of the anti-Israel BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement. He openly uses the stage to condemn Israel. For instance, at a 2013 concert he displayed a pig-shaped balloon flanked by a Star of David.