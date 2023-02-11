U.S. adds 6 Chinese entities tied to balloon program to export blacklist

The People's Liberation Army's aeronautical activities, including airships and balloons, are being supported by five enterprises and one research center

The Biden administration added six Chinese firms linked to Beijing's alleged surveillance balloon program to a list of export-prohibited parties on Friday.

The additional limitations follow the White House's announcement that it will take into account more extensive measures to "expose and counter" China's more extensive monitoring actions that endanger U.S. national security and allies. The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aeronautical activities, including airships and balloons, are being supported by five enterprises and one research center, according to the Commerce Department.

Chase DOAK / AFP A suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana, United States.

The spectacle of China's balloon passing over the U.S. last week sparked political fury in Washington and brought the threat China posed to the U.S. and its allies into sharp relief. As a result, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was forced to postpone a trip to Beijing that he had planned that both nations believed would mend strained ties.

Targeted companies find it challenging to acquire U.S. tech exports after being included on the entity list. The list has been utilized by both U.S. President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump to punish Chinese firms that are seen as a national security danger and prevent Beijing from advancing militarily.

"Today's action demonstrates our concerted efforts to identify and disrupt the PRC’s use of surveillance balloons, which have violated the airspace of the United States and more than forty countries,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod, according to Reuters.