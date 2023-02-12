'The genius of American democracy and Israeli democracy is that they are both built on strong institutions, on checks and balances, on an independent judiciary'

U.S. President Joe Biden made his first statement on the political unrest in Israel on Saturday, telling The New York Times that Israel requires a consensus to make reforms as significant as the judicial overhaul.

“The genius of American democracy and Israeli democracy is that they are both built on strong institutions, on checks and balances, on an independent judiciary," Biden said in a statement to the Times. "Building consensus for fundamental changes is really important to ensure that the people buy into them so they can be sustained.”

The report noted that this is the first time a U.S. president has weighed in on an internal political debate on the character of Israel.

The statement made by Biden is similar to the one made by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken while visiting Israel. Similarly, he urged for agreement, stating that “building consensus on new proposals is the best way to make sure not only that they are embraced but that they endure.”

The U.S. is not the only foreign ally commenting on the proposed judicial reform. French President Emmanuel Macron took a more assertive stance during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent visit to Paris. According to reports, Macron warned Netanyahu that if Israel approves the reform it will disassociate itself from democracy.