Pregnant Russian women fly to Argentina to get citizenship

Over 5,000 pregnant Russian women entered Argentina recently, including 33 on a single flight Thursday, according to local authorities.

Those who arrived recently were all in the final weeks of their pregnancy, according to the national migration agency. Authorities say these women want to ensure that their babies are born in Argentina to obtain the country's nationality. The number of arrivals has risen dramatically, which local media report results from the war in Ukraine.

Three of the 33 women who arrived in the Argentine capital on Thursday were detained because of "problems with their documents," joining three others who came the day before, the head of the migration agency, Florencia Carignano, told the La Nacion news site.

The Russian women initially said they were visiting Argentina as tourists, she said. She added: "In these cases, it was determined that they had not come here to engage in tourist activities. They recognized it themselves.”

LOIC VENANCE (AFP/Archives) Illustrative: A pregnant woman

Carignano also said that the Russian women wanted their children to have Argentine nationality because it gave them more freedom than a Russian passport. She noted: "The problem is that they come to Argentina, register their children as Argentines, and leave. Our passport is very secure around the world. It allows [passport holders] to enter 171 countries without a visa.”

Having an Argentine child also speeds up the naturalization process for parents. Currently, Russians can travel without a visa to only 87 countries, and traveling to many Western countries has become more difficult since the Ukraine invasion last February.

Last September, the visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia was suspended, resulting in the need for additional documentation, increased processing times, and more restrictive visa rules. Additionally, many countries have suspended tourist visas for Russians, including all EU member states that share a border with Russia.