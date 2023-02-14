China hails ‘solidarity’ with Iran, calls for early resolution to nuclear issue

China 'supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity... and in resisting unilateralism and hegemonism'

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed Beijing's “solidarity” with Iran and called for an early resolution to the Tehran nuclear issue as he hosted the Islamic Republic’s leader Ebrahim Raisi to kick off a three-day trip.

For the first state visit by an Iranian president to China in over 20 years, Raisi and a large trade and finance delegation were greeted by Xi in Beijing.

"In the face of the current complex changes in the world, times, and history, China and Iran have supported each other (and) worked together in solidarity and cooperation," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Both countries face pressure from Western nations over their positions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while Iran is already under strict U.S. sanctions due to its nuclear program. Iran has emerged as one of Russia’s few remaining allies – along with China – as Moscow has been pushed deeper into international isolation over its war.

Iran has been accused by Western countries of supplying armed drones to Russia to use in its “special military operation,” a charge it denies.

Moscow's offensive in Ukraine is a sensitive issue for Beijing, which has sought to position itself as neutral while offering diplomatic backing to its strategic ally Russia.

China "supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national dignity... and in resisting unilateralism and hegemonism,” Xi continued. Beijing also "opposes external forces interfering in Iran's internal affairs and undermining Iran's security and stability,” and will continue to "promote the early and proper resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

According to CCTV, the two sides signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, trade, tourism, environmental protection, health, disaster relief, culture, and sport.