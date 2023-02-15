One of boys miraculously rescued from Thai cave dies in UK

The Wild Boars soccer team and their coach made the news after being trapped by rising flood waters in the Tham Luang cave in June 2018

Duangpetch Promthep, a captain of the Thai soccer team that was saved from a Thai cave in 2018 in a dramatic rescue operation, died in the UK, media reported on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old teenager had been studying in the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire since last year. The cause of his death is unclear, but reports suggest he had a head injury.

The Wild Boars soccer team and their coach made the news after being trapped by rising flood waters in the Tham Luang cave in June 2018. Duangpetch, known as Dom, was 13 at the time, while his teammates were aged from 11 to 16. They spent two weeks before being sedated and rescued in an extraordinary operation that involved 100 Thai and foreign divers.

Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page via AP, File File image taken from video provided by the Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page, the boys smile as Thai Navy SEAL medic help injured children inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand.

The Tham Luang cave is located in Chiang Rai province. It is Thailand's fourth biggest cave system. The rescue operation was covered by media around the world, and became a plot for several films and books, including a six-episode Netflix released last year.