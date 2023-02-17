U.S. says UN draft resolution on Israeli settlements 'unhelpful'

'The introduction of this resolution is unhelpful in supporting the conditions necessary to advance negotiations for a two-state solution'

The principal deputy spokesperson for the United States State Department stated on Thursday that the administration does not "view the UN as the most practical or useful forum for discussing this issue" and that a draft resolution calling for Israel to immediately and completely halt settlement activities is "unhelpful."

Vedant Patel stated that the U.S. is still "committed to supporting the conditions necessary to advance the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution between the Israelis and Palestinians" during the daily briefing of the State Department. Patel said that Joe Biden’s administration's belief was that this is “the only path to a sustainable end to the conflict, and we continue to engage with all parties on this.”

SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Diplomats participate in a United Nations meeting of the UN Security Council, in New York City.

“The introduction of this resolution is unhelpful in supporting the conditions necessary to advance negotiations for a two-state solution,” said Patel. “We are aware of the introduction, and we’re coordinating closely with our partners in New York on the next steps. But when I say that it is unhelpful, we have been clear as it relates to both the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

“Our view is that the introduction of this resolution was unhelpful in supporting the conditions necessary to advance negotiations of a two‑state solution, just like we believe that the news out of Israel on Sunday was unhelpful and something that would further incite tensions as well,” he continued. “And our viewpoint has always been that both sides should avoid taking steps that puts us further away from a two-state solution and further incites tensions, which these are the kinds of actions that do that.”