Eletson confirms Israeli-owned ship was attacked by aircraft

The company Eletson which operates the ship that belongs to the international shipping company Zodiac - owned by Israeli Eyal Ofer - confirmed on Saturday that the ship was attacked last week by an aircraft.

According to the company's report, the vessel was only slightly damaged in the attack last Friday near the Gulf of Oman, and none of the crew members were hurt.

