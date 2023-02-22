'Everything will depend on the position of the West... When there's a willingness to take into account our concerns, then the situation will change'

Russia will stick to agreed limits on its nuclear arsenal and keep informing the United States about changes in its deployments, a senior Moscow official said Wednesday, despite the “suspension” of its remaining arms control treaty with Washington.

Both chambers of the Russian parliament voted in favor of halting Moscow’s participation in the New START treaty – finalizing a decision that President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday when he accused the West of trying to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia in Ukraine.

But Major-General Yevgeny Ilyin assured that Russia would continue to observe agreed limits on nuclear delivery systems, meaning missiles and bomber planes.

Moscow would also continue to notify Washington of nuclear deployments in order “to prevent false alarms, which is important for maintaining strategic stability,” RIA Novosti news agency quoted Ilyin as saying.

Putin has a long track record of trying to unsettle the West. Since invading Ukraine a year ago, he has repeatedly boasted about Russia’s nuclear weapons and warned he would be willing to use them if the country's "territorial integrity" was threatened.

New START limits

The 2010 New START treaty limits each member country’s deployed nuclear arsenal to 1,550 warheads as well as 700 missiles and heavy bombers – which Russia has also said it will continue to observe

Security analysts have said its potential collapse – or failure to replace it when it expires in 2026 – could unleash a new arms race at a perilous moment as Putin portrays his war in Ukraine as a direct confrontation with the West.

Asked in what circumstances Russia would return to the deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Everything will depend on the position of the West... When there's a willingness to take into account our concerns, then the situation will change."