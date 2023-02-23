U.S. intel fears China may arm Russia for war in Ukraine – report

Western officials reportedly think China may just resupply Russia with arms lost in the war, instead of advanced weapons

Washington is reportedly considering releasing now-classified intelligence it believes shows that China is weighing whether or not to supply weapons to support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the move is being considered following a series of closed-door messages to China not to supply Russia with arms, which ended with a formal warning last week. It was unclear what kind of weapons China may reportedly hand over, but the United States and Europe apparently think Beijing may just resupply what Moscow has lost in the war.

Following the Munich Security Conference that ended this past weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly delivered the warning in an interview with CBS News, urging Chinese leaders not to provide Russian President Vladimir Putin with arms. It also came after a number of closed-door appeals to China coordinated among NATO allies, which reportedly culminated in Blinken’s warning to China’s senior foreign policy official Wang Yi.

According to people familiar with the sit-down, the meeting between the two foreign officials ended with no sign of common ground on key issues. One of the sources described it to WSJ as “tense,” with the recent shooting down of a Chinese surveillance balloon in the U.S. overshadowing the talk.

The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, during which Blinken will speak.

China's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that any potential intelligence on arms transfer by China to Russia that the U.S. plans to release is “just speculation and smearing.”