Chinese company discusses sending Russia drones - report

Russia is thought to have purchased drones from North Korea and weapons from Iran

According to a story published Thursday by the German magazine Der Spiegel without naming any sources, Moscow is negotiating with a Chinese manufacturer to purchase 100 drones, with delivery scheduled for April.

China has recently been advised not to provide weapons to Russia for its conflict against Ukraine by the United States, Germany, and other Western nations, warning that doing so would have dire repercussions.

Russia, which is currently encircled by harsh Western sanctions imposed in retaliation for its invasion on Ukraine, is thought to have purchased drones from North Korea and weapons from Iran. Still, China has so far refrained from interfering.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP A Ukrainian serviceman of the National Border Guard Service demonstrates a drone with a mimetic grenade in Bakhmut

Der Spiegel reported that the ZT-180 drone, which the publication claimed could carry a 77- 110 pound warhead, producer Xian Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology had stated it was preparing to make 100 prototypes.

"I have told China's representatives that it cannot be accepted," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told ZDF public television earlier on Thursday when asked about less specific reports that China might help Russia, according to Reuters.

It said that the drone was comparable to Iran's Shahed-136, with which Russia has attacked Ukraine repeatedly, killing hundreds of people and destroying vital infrastructure. Additionally, the publication reported that Bingo intends to assist in setting up a drone production facility in Russia, where up to 100 aircraft might be produced each month. Bingo could not be reached right away for comment.