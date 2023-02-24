U.S. believes Russia might provide Iran with fighter jets

'We were concerned it was going to go both ways, and those concerns are certainly being realized'

Russia is considering sending fighter jets to Iran as part of expanding military cooperation between the two, which has seen Tehran ship growing quantities of weaponry to Moscow to use in its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday.

“We believe that Russia might provide Iran unprecedented defense cooperation, including on missiles, electronics, and air defense. We believe that Russia might provide Iran with fighter jets,” said U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

He added that Iran, which is deeply isolated – as is Russia – by Western sanctions aimed at halting its disputed nuclear program, was seeking to bolster its military with Russian help in exchange for sending arms used in Russia’s year-long assault on Ukraine.

“Iran is also seeking to purchase additional military equipment from Russia, including attack helicopters, radars, and combat training aircraft,” Kirby continued.

“In total, Iran is seeking billions of dollars worth of military equipment. We were concerned it was going to go both ways, and those concerns are certainly being realized.”

According to Kirby, “Iran’s support for Russia’s war has expanded" as Tehran has already sent hundreds of drones, as well as artillery and tank ammunition, to Russia.

Washington’s warning marked the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine and came in tandem with more sweeping sanctions imposed on Moscow and $2 billion worth of aid pledged for Kyiv.