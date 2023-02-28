Russia paying Palestinians in Lebanese camps to fight in Ukraine war - report

Most Palestinians sent to the front lines in Ukraine are from Ein Al-Khalwa, the biggest camp for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon

Russian organizations reportedly offered $350 to convince Palestinian residents of Lebanon to join the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a security source in the Lebanese government via The Media Line on Monday.

The source also stated that individuals connected to the Palestinian embassy in Beirut are leading the recruitment drive.

Most individuals joining were born after 1969 since those born in Lebanon after this date are not correctly registered with the government, making it easier for them to travel to participate in the fight as mercenaries. Therefore, the Lebanese government cannot keep track of or control the travels of these Palestinian recruits for Moscow.

Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas greet members of a delegations during a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Most Palestinians sent to the front lines in Ukraine are from Ein Al-Khalwa, the biggest camp for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, located close to the port city of Sidon.

According to reports, the recruits are affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Fatah political movement, which Mahmoud Abbas - the president of the Palestinian Authority - leads. According to reports, the individuals consent to participate in the fight in Ukraine on behalf of Russian forces in exchange for a monthly stipend and benefits for their families.

According to the Lebanese security source, the Hezbollah terrorist organization - which has bases in Lebanon and receives support from Iran - coordinates the recruitment of Palestinians and other people. The source also claimed that Hezbollah is aggressively recruiting young supporters to aid Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, especially those proficient at operating drones and those knowledgeable in guerrilla warfare in urban settings.