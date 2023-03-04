New York Israeli consulate worker indicted for attempted murder

The suspect - Yonatan Maimon - is the son of a former senior official, former cabinet secretary, and former chairman of Israel Bonds, Israel Maimon

According to a Friday article in the British newspaper Daily Mail, a 24-year-old Israeli citizen who works at the Israeli consulate in New York has been charged with attempting to murder a 42-year-old man outside a nightclub in Manhattan, New York City.

According to the indictment, the defendant attacked the victim on February 26 outside the "Gospel" bar in Soho, Manhattan, with a glass jug. The victim was rushed to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage and multiple cuts.

Kan public broadcaster reported that the suspect - Yonatan Maimon - is the son of a former senior official, former cabinet secretary, and former chairman of Israel Bonds, Israel Maimon. The victim's identity has not been made public, and whether Maimon knew them was unknown. According to the report, there was no apparent purpose behind the attack.

A bare-chested Maimon allegedly attacked the victim while he was waiting at a stoplight. According to the evidence police reportedly collected from the assault, the defendant was seen punching the victim seven times before stopping when the jug broke.