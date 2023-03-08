Opinion: It's time to compromise

Women, from the day they stand on their own, understand the value of compromise: in raising and educating children, in married life, in employment

The great scientist, philosopher and Jewish thinker Professor Yeshayahu Leibovitz once called the feminist revolution "the most important revolution in human history".

He argued that the feminist revolution liberates men, women, and everyone in between from gender stereotypes, and allows us all to freely be who we are.

Today, International Women's Day, what is the contemporary significance of this day? And how can we celebrate it in a way that does more than just note the start of a feminist revolution that began over two hundred years ago?

Apart from the list of rights that women have received over the years, or the statistics of the number of women in parliaments around the world, or even the number of CEOs of large companies, what does International Women's Day mean for our lives today?

The word I would use is “compromise.”

It’s a word that occasionally has problematic connotations, since it‘s often understood as “surrender,” “humiliation,” “giving up,” and, when there is no other choice, “weakness.”

And today, precisely today, I say that it’s time to refer to the concept of compromise not as a weakness, but as a value.

Compromise as a worthy goal, as an expression of creative and intelligent thinking, compromise as the first option, from a place of strength.

Women, from the day they stand on their own, understand the value of compromise: in raising and educating children, in married life, in employment.

They do not compromise because they have no other choice, or because they have surrendered their principles. On the contrary: they compromise in order to achieve their goals, in order to reach the place where they aspire to be.

Today we live in a polarized world, of black or white, where extremism rules. Unfortunately, this is the case all over the world, and here in Israel as well.

Extremist calls are heard from all directions: from citizens but also from elected officials, leading to ugly verbal violence on social networks and calls to dismiss entire sectors of the population. It’s reached a point where the more extreme you are, the stronger you think you are.

Really? Isn't it time to talk? To compromise? Compromise from a position of strength, from a pragmatic approach.

Perhaps a more dominant female presence on both sides of the debate will help achieve this.

Happy International Woman's Day.