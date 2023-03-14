"In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash."

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, the US military's European Command said.

“At approximately 7:03 AM (CET), one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters. Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional,” US Air Force General James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa said in the statement.

"Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9," Hecker added.

"In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash."

Despite Russian and U.S. aircraft having operated over the Black Sea during the course of the war, this is the first known head on interaction.

The U.S. has been operating Reaper drones over the Black Sea since before the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Reaper drones can fly as high as 50,000 feet, according to the Air Force, and the drones have the capabilities to gather intelligence for extended periods of time.

This is a developing story