Syria's Assad arrives in Moscow to meet Putin

Assad's office said the Syrian leader arrived in Moscow on Monday for an official visit in which he would meet with his Russian counterpart

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will hold face to face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, the Kremlin has announced.

"Topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Assad's office said the Syrian leader arrived in Moscow on Monday for an official visit in which he would meet with his Russian counterpart.

The Syrian president was greeted on arrival in Russia by Putin's special representative Mikhail Bogdanov and the Russian ambassador to Damascus Alexander Yefimov, according to a statement by the President's office.

Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Syrian President Bashar Assad during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

Assad's visit to Russia marks his first official visit outside the Middle East since last month's devastating earthquake, which saw thousands of people die in Syria and neighboring Turkey.

Ned Price, spokesman for the United States Department of State, said the U.S. was not surprised by the visit of the Syrian leader to Russia.

"These are two countries that have long been aligned; long cooperated together, much to the detriment of the Syrian people," Price said on Monday.

Russia has been a key ally and staunch defender of Syrian President Assad, intervening in the Syrian civil war by launching air strikes to support the government's struggling forces back in 2015. The civil war in Syria has killed around 500,000 people and has displaced millions from their homes.