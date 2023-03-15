Lebanon bank chief skips meeting with European investigators

Salameh is facing multiple accusations including embezzlement in separate investigations in Lebanon and abroad

Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh, who has come under intense scrutiny over the past few weeks, failed to appear Wednesday before European investigators.

Salameh is facing multiple accusations including embezzlement in separate investigations in Lebanon and abroad, with officials examining the wealth he amassed during his three decades on the job. Salameh has denied all allegations against him.

The central bank governor's legal team claimed his appearance in front of European investigators would have been "in conflict with national sovereignty."

After objecting to a summons to appear at Beirut's justice palace on Wednesday morning, Salameh sent a legal representative in his place.

"The presence of international judges in Lebanon and the investigation into the financial matters is in conflict with national sovereignty," the legal official said.

Lebanon's judiciary rejected Salameh's legal claim on Wednesday, stating the international team "is not in conflict with Lebanese law and doesn't detract from Lebanese sovereignty."

Following the ruling, Lebanese judge Charbel Abu Samra summoned Salameh to re-appear for European investigators on Thursday.

The European investigation is probing suspected financial misconduct, with money laundering and embezzlement being at the forefront of their investigation.

Last March, France, Germany, and Luxembourg seized assets worth $130 million in a move linked to a French investigation into Salameh's personal wealth.

The European investigating delegation has submitted over 100 questions to Lebanese judge Abu Samra, who will conduct the questioning in the presence of European officials as part of procedural guidelines.

Salameh's appearance is expected to be only "as a witness" and investigators have said he would not be charged or arrested, though he could face several days of questioning.