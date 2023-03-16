"We support President Herzog's continued efforts to seek a solution consistent with these democratic principles"

The United States on Thursday expressed support for the plan presented by President Isaac Herzog to find a compromise for Israel's judicial reform crisis.

President Joe Biden's administration said that plan put forth by Herzog "is a plan that is consistent with Israel's and the United States' shared democratic values," and emphasized that the United States fears the proposed judicial reform in its current form and has urged Israeli leaders to find a consensus.

"The genius of our democracy - and frankly Israeli democracy - is that it is built on strong institutions, which include checks and balances that promote an independent judiciary," said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

"We support President Herzog's continued efforts to seek a solution consistent with these democratic principles."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the president's compromise plan during his visit to Berlin and said it was a "great missed opportunity." Netanyahu said the plan does not reflect the will of the people.

The statement from the White House follows comments made by German Chancellor Olaf Schloz on the reforms at his press conference with Netanyahu on Thursday.

The German leader urged his Israeli counterpart to strongly consider the proposed compromise laid out by Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday evening.

“Independence of the judiciary is a prime asset,” Scholz said at the press conference.

"As a partner sharing democratic values and as a close friend of Israel, we are following this debate very closely and, I will not hide this, with great concern," Scholz added.

In response to the German Chancellor, Netanyahu responded, “I want to assure you, Israel is a liberal democracy, and will remain a liberal democracy.”

The protests against the legal reforms continued on Thursday with a series of demonstrations, marches, and roadblocks dubbed a "Day of Disruption," which culminated with a rally at Habima Square in Tel Aviv.