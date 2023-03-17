China's Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week

The two leaders "will discuss deepening the exhaustive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China"

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Friday.

"At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22," the ministry said in a statement.

The Kremlin confirmed the Chinese leader's visit in a statement, saying the two leaders "will discuss deepening the exhaustive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China."

Moscow added that "important bilateral documents will be signed" during Xi's visit to the Russian capital.

Despite meeting when Putin attended the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing last year and on the sidelines of a regional security gathering in Uzbekistan in September, Xi's last visit to Russia was in 2019.

China has sought to establish itself as a neutral party in Russia's war in Ukraine, but Beijing's position has been criticized by many Western leaders for providing support for Moscow.

Last month, Beijing presented a 12-point position paper on the war in Ukraine which called for dialogue and respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty.

China's foreign minister on Thursday urged Kyiv and Moscow to restart peace talks "as soon as possible."

Beijing "hopes that all parties will keep calm, exercise restraint, resume peace talks as soon as possible and return to the track of political settlement", Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call.

China's foreign ministry would not confirm whether Xi planned to hold a rumored call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.