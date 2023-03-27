NATO slams Putin’s plans to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

'Russia has consistently broken its arms control commitments'

NATO on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “dangerous” rhetoric after he announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus.

The move was seen as a direct message to NATO that boosted its military support for Ukraine in recent months. The U.S.-led alliance in response called for a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Russia's nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.

"NATO is vigilant and we are closely monitoring the situation. We have not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture that would lead us to adjust our own," she added.

Putin claimed his plans didn’t violate non-proliferation agreements and compared it to the United States stationing its weapons in European countries bordering Russia. However, Lungescu slammed these claims.

"Russia's reference to NATO's nuclear sharing is totally misleading. NATO allies act with full respect of their international commitments," she said.

"Russia has consistently broken its arms control commitments," the official underlined.

Ukraine's security chief, Oleksiy Danilov, has previously said Russia's plan would destabilize Belarus, adding that the country was taken "hostage" by Moscow. EU policy chief Josep Borrell in turn urged Minsk not to host the weapons, threatening to slap more sanctions.