'We continue to strongly urge Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible'

The U.S. administration along with the British Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to freeze the controversial judicial reform and reach a consensus with the opposition.

Netanyahu announced the postponement last night following nearly three months of mass protests against the legislation, which nearly paralyzed the country on Monday. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that it was “precisely” what they have been calling for from Jerusalem.

"We welcome this announcement as an opportunity to create additional time and space for compromise. A compromise is precisely what we have been calling for. And we continue to strongly urge Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible," Jean-Pierre said.

She added that Washington remains concerned about the situation in Israel, noting that President Joe Biden has shared these concerns directly with Netanyahu. The two leaders discussed the judicial overhaul crisis when they spoke on the phone last week.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also hailed Netanyahu’s announcement of the delay in the legislation process.

“The UK welcomes the decision today by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pause legislation to reform Israel’s judiciary,” he said.

Cleverly met with Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen last Tuesday to sign the 2030 Roadmap for Israel-UK Bilateral Relations. Netanyahu also traveled to London last week, where he was heckled by protesters against the judicial reform, to meet with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak.

“The UK enjoys a deep and historic relationship with Israel. As the Prime Minister stressed in his meeting with PM Netanyahu last week, it is vital that the shared democratic values that underpin that relationship are upheld, and a robust system of checks and balances are preserved,” said Cleverly.