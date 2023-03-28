Syrian, Turkish, Iranian, Russian foreign envoys to meet in Moscow

'This meeting is expected to be a continuation of the ministerial-level meetings that began during the normalization process'

The deputy foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Russia will meet in Moscow in April, Iranian and Turkish officials said Tuesday, with a focus on building dialogue between Ankara and Damascus after years of hostility.

Encouraged by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s ally Russia, officials from Turkey and Syria held meetings last year in a move toward normalizing ties between the neighboring states on opposing sides of Syria’s 12-year-long civil war.

But earlier this month, Assad ruled out any meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan until Turkey agreed to withdraw its military from northern Syria, deemed as occupying forces by the Syrian leader.

Erdogan, who once called Assad a terrorist, is facing the biggest political challenge of his two-decade rule in May when Turks vote in what is expected to be a tight election.

A senior Turkish official said the situation on the ground in Syria would be discussed from April 3-4 in the Russian capital.

"This meeting is expected to be a continuation of the ministerial-level meetings that began during the normalization process," the official said. "However, since there will be no ministerial-level participation and the meeting will be at a technical level, significant decisions are not expected."

A senior Iranian foreign ministry official confirmed the meeting, as did a Syrian source with knowledge of the talks, Reuters reported. Citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian state news agency RIA said that the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Syria could hold consultations in Moscow in early April.