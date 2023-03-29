Riyadh joins Eurasian political-security body as ties with China grow

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is expanding to include Middle Eastern states to act as a counterweight to Western influence in the region

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a decision to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SOC) as Riyadh continues to build a long-term relationship with China despite Western concerns.

The Gulf kingdom approved a memorandum on granting its status of a dialogue partner in the political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia – including China, India, and Russia – Saudi state news agency SPA said.

Formed in 2001 by Russia, China, and former Soviet states in central Asia, the SOC has expanded to include Iran and Pakistan, with the aim of playing a bigger role as a counterweight to Western influence in the region. Iran signed on for full membership last year.

Saudi Arabia joining the body was discussed during a visit to the oil-rich nation by China’s President Xi Jinping last December, sources told Reuters. Dialogue partner status will be a first step within the organization before granting the kingdom full membership in the mid-term, they explained.

The move followed an announcement by Saudi Aramco that it raised its multi-billion dollar investment in China earlier this week, and also came after Beijing mediated a rapprochement deal between regional rivals Riyadh and Tehran.

Growing ties between Riyadh and Beijing have raised security concerns in the United States, a traditional ally of the Gulf region.

Washington maintains that Chinese attempts to exert influence will not change U.S. policy in the Middle East. Yet, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have voiced concern about what they see as a withdrawal from the region by the U.S., a main security guarantor, and have moved to diversify partners.