Pope cancels engagements, expected to remain in hospital for several days

Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in Rome with a respiratory infection, the Vatican said Wednesday.

After entering Gemelli hospital in Rome to check up on “some breathing difficulties,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said, the medical staff discovered “a respiratory infection.”

The pontiff will need to remain in hospital care for several days, forcing him to cancel his Thursday engagements.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," Bruni added in his statement.

The Vatican earlier said Francis was admitted for routine checks

Francis previously suffered from lung issues, requiring him to have part of his lung removed when afflicted by pleurisy In his 20s. After recovering, he has said that he “never felt any limitation since then.”

AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Pope Francis kisses the hand of a Canadian indigenous woman as he arrives at Edmonton's International airport, Canada

However, the 86-year-old’s health has been a concern over the past several years. Francis underwent surgery two years ago to treat his diverticulitis, an inflammation of the colon. Last year, he said he still had not completely recovered from the anesthesia administered during his surgery.

In January, he said that the diverticulitis had returned. To add to the perception of waning health, he also travels by wheelchair due to knee pain.

Francis replaced the late pope Benedict XVI after he retired, markedly shifting Catholic policy to be more tolerant and accepting on a variety of issues. While he has said that he does not generally support popes retiring, he has stated that he will retire like his predecessor if health problems cause him to be unable to do his job.