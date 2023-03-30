Turkey votes on Finland’s NATO membership bid

Finland will become the 31st NATO member, nearly doubling the length of the bloc's current frontier with Russia

Turkey on Thursday became the final NATO member to approve Finland’s membership in the U.S.-led defense alliance.

The Turkish parliament voted in favor of the Nordic country’s bid, thus allowing Finland to become the 31st NATO member. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backed Finland’s candidacy earlier this month following months of negotiations.

Ankara's ratification leaves Finland - which has an 800-mile border with Russia - with only a few technical steps before it becomes the 31st member of the world's most powerful military bloc. Officials expect the process to be completed as early as next week.

Finland along with neighboring Sweden decided to end decades of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO last May in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To be accepted, their bids had to be ratified by the parliaments of all NATO members.

This process, however, was stalled by Turkey’s rift with Sweden over Ankara's demand for the deportation of Kurdish militants. Finland then decided to move forward with their bid separately. Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of the last allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Europe, has also delayed the ratification, but on Monday, the country's parliament finally approved Finland's bid.

By joining NATO, Finland will nearly double the length of the bloc's current frontier with Russia, which listed NATO's eastward expansion as one of the reasons for invading Ukraine last February.