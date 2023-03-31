U.S. says Russia seeking food-for-arms deal with North Korea

'Schemes like the arms deal pursued by this individual show that Putin is turning to suppliers of last resort like Iran and [North Korea]'

Washington said Thursday it had evidence that Russia was again looking to North Korea for weapons for use in Ukraine, this time in exchange for food and other commodities needed in Pyongyang.

It was the latest accusation that Russia – desperate for weaponry but restricted by sanctions – was turning to “rogue” nations to help it continue its invasion.

“As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munition from Pyongyang,” said White House National Security spokesman John Kirby, adding: “Russia is offering… food in exchange for munitions.”

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has declassified intelligence to present evidence that Iran sold hundreds of attack drones to Russia last year and that the private Russian military Wagner group has received arms from Pyongyang to use in Ukraine.

According to AP News, experts believe the food situation in North Korea is the worst it has been under Kim Jong Un’s 11-year rule, but say they see no signs of imminent famine. Earlier this month, Kim was reported to have vowed to take steps to increase grain production.

Kirby continued to charge that Ashot Mkrtychev – Slovakian national accused of facilitating arms deals between Moscow and Pyongyang – was at the center of the new arms-for-food deal, which has yet to materialize.

“Russia has lost over 9,000 pieces of heavy military equipment since the start of the war… Putin has become increasingly desperate to replace them,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

“Schemes like the arms deal pursued by this individual show that Putin is turning to suppliers of last resort like Iran and [North Korea],” she added.