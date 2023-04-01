Three British men reportedly held by Taliban in Afghanistan

'We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families'

Three British men are currently being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan, Sky News reported on Saturday.

One of the men being held is "danger tourist" Miles Routledge, while the other two men are charity medic Kevin Cornwell and another unidentified British national who manages a hotel in Kabul, according to the Sky News report.

"We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families," a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) told Reuters in a statement.

Routledge, the so-called "danger tourist," has gained an online following and been in various controversies by travelling to dangerous countries and posting content about his travels on the internet.