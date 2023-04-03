Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland's entry into NATO marks the fastest membership process in the alliance's recent history, completing the ratification in under a year

Finland will become the 31st nation to join The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), also called the North Atlantic Alliance, on Tuesday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Tomorrow we will welcome Finland as the 31st member," Stoltenberg told reporters at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year spurned Finland, and neighbor Sweden, to drop decades of non-alignment and seek to join NATO's protection and strategic alliance.

"President Putin went to war against Ukraine with a clear aim to get less NATO," Stoltenberg said.

"He's getting the exact opposite."

Helsinki's bid to join the alliance was held up by objections from Turkey and Hungary, who are still blocking Sweden's entry into the alliance, before Ankara's parliament voted to clear Finland to join NATO last week.

All that remains in Helsinki's process are formalities at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where Finland's foreign minister will hand over the formal accession papers to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the keeper of NATO's founding treaty.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto will also speak at the event.

Following the paperwork, Finland's blue and white flag will be raised outside NATO headquarters alongside those of its new allies.