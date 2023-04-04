Whistleblower leaks rare insight into Russia’s cyberwarfare front

Secret documents reveal programs to spread disinformation, control the internet, and attack critical infrastructure

Angry over the war in Ukraine, a whistleblower has shared thousands of pages of secret documents on the Russian’s cyberwarfare capabilities. Five western intelligence agencies confirmed the authenticity of the files.

Masquerading as a Silicon Valley-esque cybersecurity consultant, Moscow-based NTC Vulkan is reportedly linked to multiple Russian military and spy agencies. On the surface, the employees are regular software engineers. But, behind the smoke and mirrors, their work is straight out of an espionage thriller.

Vulkan officially specializes in “information security” and its main customers are Russian state companies, including: the country’s largest bank; the national airline; and the national railways. A promotional video for the company offers its slogan, “Make the world a better place.”

The company is linked to hacking operations, disinformation campaigns, training programs for attacks on critical infrastructure, and a grand scheme to control sections of the internet. Originally provided to a reporter with the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, the whistleblower’s documents were then reviewed by a consortium of news organizations led by Der Spiegel.

One of their programs scours and stores internet vulnerabilities for future cyber-attacks. Another for surveilling and controlling the internet in Russian regions, with disinformation and fake social media profiles. And a third program for training operatives in cyber methods to bring down rail, air and sea infrastructure.

It is unknown whether these tools have been used for real-world attacks, in Ukraine or elsewhere, but Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian computer networks. The documents do contain illustrated examples, one of which shows dotted targets across the US, and another the details of a nuclear power station in Europe.