According to the Americans, companies from the UAE are helping Russia to circumvent international sanctions

American spies caught Russian intelligence officers bragging about having convinced oil-rich United Arab Emirates to "work together against the intelligence agencies of the United States and the United Kingdom," according to a document posted online as part of a major leak in the US intelligence services.

US officials declined to comment on the document, which was viewed by the Associated Press (AP) agency.

The Emirati government on Monday rejected any accusation that the United Arab Emirates has strengthened its ties with Russian intelligence services, calling it "categorically false."

However, the United States is increasingly worried that the United Arab Emirates is allowing Russia to circumvent the sanctions imposed as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

The document includes an article citing research dated March 9 and entitled: "Russia/UAE: Intelligence Relationship Deepening" (Russia/United Arab Emirates: deepening intelligence relations). US officials refused to confirm the authenticity of the document, which the AP could not independently do. However, it resembles other documents published as part of the recent leak.

The leaked documents detail the assistance provided by the United States and NATO to Ukraine, as well as the assessments of the American intelligence services concerning the allies of the United States, which could undermine relations with these countries.

"The United Arab Emirates probably considers the engagement with the Russian intelligence services as an opportunity to strengthen the growing ties between Abu Dhabi and Moscow and to diversify intelligence partnerships in a context of disengagement from the United States in the region," concluded an evaluation of the document, referring to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The leak of classified American documents, in particular related to Ukraine, poses a "very serious" risk to the national security of the United States, the Pentagon estimated Monday.