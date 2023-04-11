The two leaders affirmed that Israel and Italy 'will continue to cooperate in the determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and expressed his condolences on behalf of all the citizens of Israel for the death of Alessandro Farini, murdered during a car ramming attack in Tel Aviv last Friday, and for the injuries suffered by his two friends.

During the conversation, the two leaders clarified that Israel and Italy "will continue to cooperate in the determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism."

Earlier Tuesday, the remains of Alessandro Parini were repatriated to Italy in the presence of the Italian ambassador to Israel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645754284162547712 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Italian tourist did not suffer any gunshot wounds, the Institute of Forensic Medicine confirmed on Sunday after Italian media claimed that a bullet had been found during a CT scan of Parini's body.