Brazil's Lula heads to China in bid to boost ties with Beijing

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva left Tuesday for his first official visit to China since being re-elected as president.

The Brazilian president will meet with his counterpart Xi Jinping Friday in Beijing, and said he planned to invite Xi to come to Brazil to repay the visit.

Lula's trip to the Asian country is aimed at boosting the deep ties between China and Brazil.

"We're going to consolidate our relationship with China. I'm going to invite Xi Jinping to come to Brazil for a bilateral meeting, to get to know the country and to show him projects that will be of interest for Chinese investment," Lula said Monday evening.

He did not set a date for a possible Xi visit to Brazil.

Lula was initially scheduled to travel in late March to China, but had to postpone after coming down with pneumonia. Following his illness, the leader told close confidents that he will attempt to lower the amount of domestic travel in a bid to stay healthy.

His trip on Wednesday will begin with a stop in Shanghai Thursday for the inauguration of fellow Brazilian ex-president Dilma Rousseff as head of the BRICS development bank, the group formed by top emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon President Joe Biden crosses his fingers as he meets with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington D.C., USA.

Lula will attempt to recalibrate relations with Beijing following Brazil's tumultuous relationship with China under former president Jair Bolsonaro, while attempting to maintain a strong relationship with China's main global rival, the United States.

His visit with Xi comes after a high-profile White House meeting with President Joe Biden in February.

Lula will return to Brasilia after a one-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.