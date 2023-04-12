UN: Mediterranean migrant crossings see deadliest quarter since 2017

'With more than 20,000 deaths recorded on this route since 2014, I fear that these deaths have been normalized'

Over 400 migrants and refugees drowned in early 2023 while attempting to cross the central Mediterranean to Europe, the most fatalities in the past six years over a three-month period, a United Nations agency said Wednesday.

Between January and March 2023, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) documented 441 migrant deaths on the perilous crossing from north Africa. The IOM said delays in state-led search and rescue operations were a factor in several fatal incidents, and that the death toll was likely an undercount of the true number.

“The persisting humanitarian crisis in the central Mediterranean is intolerable,” said IOM chief Antonio Vitorino. “With more than 20,000 deaths recorded on this route since 2014, I fear that these deaths have been normalized.”

The IOM said delays in search and rescue efforts led to at least 127 deaths, and in one case, the absence of any rescue mission “claimed the lives of at least 73 migrants,” the IOM said.

Thousands of mostly African migrants embark on the dangerous journey from the shores of Libya and Egypt, often in small, inflatable boats, in search of better lives in Europe. But the ships frequently sink, as was the case of a deadly shipwreck off the southern Italian region of Calabria in late February in which 72 migrants died.

Italy on Tuesday declared a six-month state of emergency to help it cope with a “sharp rise” in migrant flows, in a move aimed at better management of migrant arrivals and repatriation facilities.

Since the start of the year, over 31,000 migrants – either rescued by Italian military boats or charity ships, or reaching Italy without assistance – have reached the European country, the IOM noted. Most migrants this year have been from the Ivory Coast, Pakistan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Bangladesh, according to Rome.